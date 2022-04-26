Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of the Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results online at the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam was held on April 18, 2021. TNPSC has notified 365 vacancies of Agricultural Officer (Extension).

The result can be checked using the candidate registration number.

Steps to check TNPSC AO result 2021:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Under Whats New, click on ‘FN & AN-AGRICULTURAL OFFICER (EXTENSION) (TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE) (Results)‘ Click on the result link Enter candidate registration number and submit The TNPSC Agricultural Officer result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TNPSC Agricultural Officer result 2021.