Today, March 4, is the last day to apply for recruitment to the posts of Agricultural Officer (Extension) in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) website tnpsc.gov.in. A one-time registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

TNPSC has notified 365 vacancies of Agricultural Officer (Extension) of which six are carried forward vacancies. A written recruitment exam will be held for the post on March 18 comprising two papers: Agriculture and General Studies.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate should not be more than 30 years (for persons holding a bachelor degree in Agriculture) and not more than 32 years (for persons holding a post-graduate degree in Agriculture such as M.Sc., (Agriculture) or Ph.D.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must have a Bachelor degree in Agriculture (B.Sc Agriculture) and possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

