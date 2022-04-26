Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 8 at three zones — Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 864 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

OJS Main Written Exam Schedule 2021 Date Compulsory Papers Compulsory Papers June 5 Paper I

General English

(9.30 AM to 12 noon) Paper II

Procedural Laws

(2.00 PM to 4.30 PM) Optional Papers

(9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)

Optional Papers

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

June 6 Law of Crime and Law of Torts

Jurisprudence and Constitution of India June 7 Law of Property Personal Law June 8 Law of Contract —

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the exam schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons 2022. The written examination will be conducted on May 22 in two shifts — Paper I (Veterinary Science) from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and Paper II (Animal Science) 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.