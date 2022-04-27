Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Main examination 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS Judiciary Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on from May 6 to 8 at Panchkula. Over 8,000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Judiciary Main exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

Here’s HPSC HCS Judiciary Main exam notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS(Judicial Branch) Mains Examination 2021” Key in your User/Login ID and Password Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary exam 2021 was held in August and September. The HCS Judiciary prelim exam 2021 was conducted on November 13 last year and the result was announced on March 4.

