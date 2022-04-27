Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 application process is underway on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam till April 30.

OJEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted during 1st - 2nd week of June (tentatively) and the result will be declared during the 3rd week of June. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from the last week of May.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam will be conducted for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, course details, application fee and other details available in the bulletin below:

Direct link to OJEE 2022 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2022

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.