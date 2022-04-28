Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of Laboratory Assistant cum Storekeeper 2018 Main exam. Candidates can download their result from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main written exam was conducted on February 26 and 27. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the certificate verification from May 17 to 20 in the office of the Commission at Barrack No 1, Unit V, Bhubaneshwar.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Certificates Verification for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper-2018.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.