The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the WB Civil Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Mains 2021 is scheduled to be held at Kolkata on May 20, 21, 22 and 24. A total of 3833 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination.

Qualified candidates will be able to download their admit cards along with Enclosure to the Admit Card for the W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Etc. (Main) Examination, 2021 from the Commission’s website.

The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday) and the result was announced on February 4.

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)‘ Click on the link for WBCS Main Enter enrollment no/ first name and date of birth and submit The WBCS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

