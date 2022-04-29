Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department. As per the notification, the written exam (objective) is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2022.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000.

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited applications for Auditor Main exam from May 4 onwards. The last date to register for the exam is May 26.

In total, 4259 candidates have qualified for the Auditor Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the mains and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.