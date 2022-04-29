Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Preliminary exam for the post of Junior Assistants HOD 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections till May 3, 2022. The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) was conducted from April 20 to 24 in two sessions each day.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 140 Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key of Preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants(HOD)–2021” key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download answer key and raise objections.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.