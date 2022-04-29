The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Class 10 and 12 board exams today, April 29. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

This year, Class 10 (HSC) and 12 (HSSC) examinations were conducted in February and March.

As per a report by Times of India, the marking scheme for the board examination has been revised this year. The Board will allocate 80 marks to the theory exam and 20 marks to practical exam.

Students can check their results online using their roll number and Application No.

Steps to download MPBSE result 2022:

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link for relevant class Enter your nine digit Roll No and Application No submit The MP Board result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check MP Board 12th result 2022.

Here’s direct link to check MP Board 10th result 2022.