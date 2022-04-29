The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website gseb.org.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till April 30. The exam was conducted on April 18.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on “Board Website” Click on “GUJCET-2022 Provisional Answer Key” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.