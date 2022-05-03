Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in using their roll number and password.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from April 11 to 21 at different centres all over the country.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 7 upto 5.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances, reads the notice.

Steps to download SSC CGL answer key 2022:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2021” Click on the answer key link Key in your login detail and submit Check the answer key and match with responses to calculate probable score.

SSC will conduct the CGL 2021 exam for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission.

Candidates must go through four rounds of selection process before the final appointment. All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will also be computer-based test.