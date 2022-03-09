The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier 1. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held from May 24 to June 10. Tier I is a computer-based exam that will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions.

The schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates, SSC said in its notice.

Here’s SSC CGL Tier 1 exam date notice.

SSC will conduct the CGL 2021 exam for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission.

Candidates must go through four rounds of selection process before the final appointment.

All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will also be computer-based test. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for the Tier III Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) exam, followed by Tier-IV Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).