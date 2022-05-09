Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Data Entry Operator. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till May 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 86 DEO vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should be graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. The applicants should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

Desirable: Knowledge of MS-Word, PowerPoint and Excel

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.