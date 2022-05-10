Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) held on May 8. Candidates can check the notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims exam was conducted on May 8 in 1083 exam centres in 38 districts.

In its notice, the Commission said the exam has been cancelled due to the leak of the question paper. New dates for the exam will be announced shortly.

Here’s BPSC 67th exam cancellation notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.