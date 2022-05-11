Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result of the Assistant Accountant and Camp Assistant Grade-III exams 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Assistant Accountant exam was held on February 22, 24 and 25 while the Camp Assistant Grade-III exam was conducted on April 1.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Steps to download UPPCL result 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in Click on Vacancy/Results tab Now click on result link for the relevant post The UPPCL result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link UPPCL Camp Assistant result 2022.

Here’s direct link to UPPCL Assistant Accountant result 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 240 Assistant Accountant vacancies and 49 vacancies of Camp Assistant Grade-III.