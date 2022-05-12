The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022. Candidates can check and download their result marksheet from the official website gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted on April 18. The answer key was released on April 28.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

Steps to check GUJCET result 2022: