Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the answer key of computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates will be able to download their answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in from 5.00 PM today, May 13.

The objection window will remain open till May 18. For every suggestion, candidates will have to pay Rs 50.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 was conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022. The 2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) was for the candidates shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

