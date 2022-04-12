Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates of the computer based test 2 (CBT) of RRB 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can check the dates from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022.

“The 2nd Stage Computer based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th and 10th May-2022 subject to the prevailing conditions,” reads the notification.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result was published in the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th March, 2022 to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

