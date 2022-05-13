Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the provisional answer key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Feb 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 19 upto 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

KTET February 2022 exam was conducted on May 4 and 5 in two sessions: 10.00 AM - 12.30 PM and 2.00 - 4.30 PM.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

Steps to download KTET answer key 2022

Visit official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on KTET Category I and Category II answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download Take a printout for future reference

KTET Category I Answer Key 2022.

KTET Category II Answer Key 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.