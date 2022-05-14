All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session. Registered candidates can check the result merit list at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET July 2022 exam was held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India in computer-based test mode.

AIIMS has released the roll number-wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education.

Steps to check AIIMS INI CET 2022 result:

Visit official website aiimsexams.in Click on the INI CET result link The INI CET result merit list will appear on screen Download and check result using roll number.

Here’s direct link to AIIMS INI CET 2022 result.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.