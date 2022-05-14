INI CET 2022 result declared at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS, New Delhi has declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session. Registered candidates can check the result merit list at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The INI CET July 2022 exam was held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India in computer-based test mode.
AIIMS has released the roll number-wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education.
Steps to check AIIMS INI CET 2022 result:
- Visit official website aiimsexams.in
- Click on the INI CET result link
- The INI CET result merit list will appear on screen
- Download and check result using roll number.
Here’s direct link to AIIMS INI CET 2022 result.
About INI CET
INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.