Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon conclude the application process for the Judicial Service Civil Judge (Mains) Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till May 17 upto 6.00 PM.

The main examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 6 at Haridwar.

Here’s the official notice.

A total of 139 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0) (मुख्य) परीक्षा-2021 से सम्बन्धित विज्ञप्ति, चैक लिस्ट एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन शुल्क के सम्बन्ध में।” Click on the application link Key in your login details and submit Apply for the Main exam, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit cards for the Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. The JE exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 10, 2022 in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 776 Junior Engineer vacancies in various departments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.