Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Medical Officer recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

However, those candidates who will not be able to download their Admit cards may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar, reads the notification.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM at Jammu/Srinagar. The venue(s) of the test shall be notified separately.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

