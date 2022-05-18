Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has postponed the exam date of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022. As per the official notification, the exam will now be conducted on July 4 — from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 3.

Here’s the official notice.

As per a report by NDTV, KEAM 2022 admit card will be released on June 10. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

Engineering rank is prepared by giving equal weightage of 50:50 to the score obtained in the Entrance Examination conducted by CEE for Engineering and the marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together, after effecting the standardization procedure.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.