The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the provisional answer keys for the exams held for different posts. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL conducted the CBT exams for various posts on May 14 and 15. These include Junior Engineer (Trainee) (E&M), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Grade-II and Lab Assistant.

The candidates can submit their objection from till May 21 (5:00 PM). The link for submission of objection shall not be available there after.

The UPRVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 134 vacancies, of which 82 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, 21 for Assistant Accountant, 14 for Chemist Grade-II and 17 for Lab Assistant.

Steps to download UPRVUNL answer key 2022:

Visit official website uprvunl.org Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Recruitment Notices’ and click on the answer key link Login using User/Login ID and Password The UPRVUNL answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download UPRVUNL JE answer key 2022.