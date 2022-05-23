The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the call letter for the online recruitment exam of Specialist Officers post. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website pnbindia.in.

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” Click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be through online test and interview.

