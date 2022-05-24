Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued an official notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on ITBP’s official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from June 8 to July 7.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 248 vacancies including 135 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Male, 23 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Female and 90 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) LDCE.

Here’s ITBP Head Constable notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate or Class 12 (10+2) passed from a recognised Board.

Skill Test: Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer.

Selection process

The ITBP selection process will consist of PET/PST, written exam, skill test, documentation and medical exam.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Fee exempted for female/SC/ST/ESM.