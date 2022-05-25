Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police. The Commission will release the admit card to download at bpssc.bih.nic.in from May 27 (11.00 AM) onwards.

A total of 14856 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for PET. The test is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.