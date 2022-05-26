The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will today release the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2022 for Science, Commerce and Vocational Course. Students will be able to download their result from the official website megresults.nic.in.

Following are the other result links provided by the Board:

As per a report by ToI, around 30,000 students have taken the Meghalaya Class 12th examination this year.

Steps to download Class 12th result

Visit the official website mbose.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on the result link available under subjects (Science, Commerce and Vocational) Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.