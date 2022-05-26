Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Librarian Grade-3. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till June 25.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma/degree in Library and Information Science.

Application Fee



Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Librarian vacancy

Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the apply now link for LIBRARIAN GRADE-III DIRECT RECRUITMENT-2022 (RSSB) Go to registration and complete registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

RSMSSB will conduct a written exam in September 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.