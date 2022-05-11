The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final result of the 2018 Stenographer exam. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Stenographer stage 2 steno test exam was conducted from October 29 to 31, 2021 and January 11 to 13, 2022. The result was announced on February 18 and candidates who cleared the exam were called for document verification.

The Stenographer DV round was held from April 4 onwards at Jaipur. Candidates whose roll number appears on the merit list have been shortlisted for recruitment to fill a total of 1,211 stenographer vacancies.

Steps to check RSMSSB Stenographer result:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘News and Notification’ section Click on Stenographer 2018 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates link

The RSMSSB Stenographer merit list will appear on the screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Stenographer final result merit list.