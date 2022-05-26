Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Headmaster recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Headmaster written exam 2022 (objective) is scheduled to be held on May 31. The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000.

Here’s BPSC Headmaster exam 2022 notice.

Steps to download BPSC Headmaster admit card 2022:



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using username and password Click on the admit card link The BPSC Headmaster admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BPSC Headmaster admit card 2022.