The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in.

FMGE 2022 will be conducted on June 4. The result shall be available to download on June 30, 2022.

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is a screening test for medical graduates to be eligible to practice medicine in the country.

Steps to download FMGE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to FMGE and click on “Application Link” Login User Id and password The FMGE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download FMGE admit card 2022.