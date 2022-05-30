The Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Exam 2022 is underway at the official website mpsconline.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till June 1.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on August 21, 2022, for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government.

MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government. Candidates can check and download the official notification from the MPSC portal mpsc.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 19-38 years as on September 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved applicants.

Educational qualification: A graduate qualification. Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details:

Here’s MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 344.

Steps to apply for MPSC Rajyaseva exam 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create a profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.