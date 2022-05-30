The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the medical examination result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2020 today, May 30. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 4754 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Examination, of which 3060 (338 female and 2722 male) candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round to be held in the third week of June.

“The DV is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 3rd week of June, 2022. The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in DV will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of DV. The candidates, who are unable to download their Admit Cards, may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on the result link available under CAPF The list of eligible male/female candidates will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

