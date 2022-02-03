The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-II), 2020. Candidates can download their answer key from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 03.02.2022 (06:00 PM) to 03.03.2022 (06:00 PM),” reads the notice.

The Commission had declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on January 6, 2022. The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 2 exam was held on November 8, 2021, for over 5000 eligible candidates. The provisional answer keys were released on November 18.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Answer Key link Now click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

In total, 4,750 candidates (433 female and 4321 male) have qualified for the medical exam. The merit list contains the name and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

