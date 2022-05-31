Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to Group 1 services. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam 2022 is likely to be held in July/August in all 33 Districts of Telangana State. The Written Examination (Main) is likely to be held in the month of November/ December-2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, examination process and other details in the notification below:

Here’s TSPSC Group 1 notification 2022 official notification.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application: May 2

Last date to fill up the form: May 31

The Preliminary Test date: July/ August 2022 (Tentative)

Admit card release date: 7 days prior to the exam

The Main Exam date: November/December 2022 (Likely)

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. Candidates from SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH & Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State and unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years of Telangana State are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Application Process

Before applying for Group I notification, candidates must register in TSPSC OTR or update their OTR.

Steps to apply for TSPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022: