Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the result of Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The result has been declared for a total of 1956 candidates, of which 486 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification round. The Commission has also released the final answer key.

The schedule for verification of documents at J&K Public Service Commission Officer Jammu/Srinagar shall be notified separately, reads the notification. The written exam was conducted on May 24 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM at Jammu/Srinagar.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of Written Examination for the post of Medical Officer (Allopathic) - Result of Written Test , Verification of documents thereof” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.