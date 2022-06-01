Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC conducted the Rajyaseva Main exam 2021 on May 7, 8 and 9. A total of 6567 candidates were qualified to appear for the Main exam.

Chougule Pramod Balaso has topped this year’s state service exam.

The Commission has also released the final recommendation list and cut-offs for the posts. MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to check MPSC Mains result 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘State Services Main Examination 2020-Final Result cum Recommendation List’ The MPSC Rajyaseva Main merit list will appear on the screen Download, check and take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Rajyaseva Main result 2021.