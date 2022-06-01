Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams was held on May 18, 19 and 20. The JE Civil exam was conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on the official website from June 2 to 4. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per challenge.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma). Candidates will be selected on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to download RSMSSB JE answer key 2022: