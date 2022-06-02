Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the dates of the Health Worker (Female) document verification (DV) dates. As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The DV will be held at Bappa Sri Narain Vocational PG College (KKV), Station Road, Charbagh, Lucknow. A total of 17713 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main exam to appear for the DV round.

The Commission will release the detailed DV schedule in due course of time. The applicants are directed to bring their qualification documents, certificates for age/caste verification, and other documents mentioned in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.