The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the eligibility result of candidates registered for the 2022 Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam. Candidates can check their eligibility at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow. A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam. The eligible candidates must pay the exam fee at the link provided under the ‘Applicant Segement’ of the portal.

The Commission will release a separate notification regarding the admit card release.

Here’s UPSSSC Lekhpal eligbility result notice.

Steps to check UPSSSC Lekhpal eligibility result:



Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the result link under ‘Announcement’ section and again click on the eligibility result link Enter Candidate Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, verification code and submit The UPSSSC Lekhpal eligibility result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check UPSSSC Lekhpal eligibility result.

Selection process

UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.