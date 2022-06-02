The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu or TNDTE will declare the Typewriting Results 2022 today at 6.00 PM. Candidates can check their results online at the official website tndte.gov.in.

The TNDTE Typewriting exam was held from March 12 to 27. The certificate holds great importance and can be the gateway to acquiring a job as a Shorthand Typewriter.

Steps to check TNDTE Typewriting result 2022:

