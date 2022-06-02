High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Law Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till June 21, 2022. The last date to submit the application is June 23.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for engagement as Law Assistant must not be below 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Law Graduates/ Post Graduates from a University/ College recognized by Bar Council of India shall be eligible to apply/ serve as Law Assistant provided that the applicant has passed LL.B/ LL.M examination within two years from the date of detailed advertisement. Also, their candidature must be recommended by a designated Senior Advocate of this Court or by the Head of the last Law School/ College/ University attended by him/her.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee once paid shall not not be refunded under any circumstances.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Online application for engagement of Law Assistant in Patna High Court” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.