Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains 2021 today, June 3. Candidates can check and download the admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 12 at three zones — Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. A total of 864 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

List of eligible candidates for OJS Mains 2022.

OPSC has notified a total of 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

Steps to download OJS Mains 2022 admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click to Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for OJS Main Written Examination - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OJS Mains admit card 2022.

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.