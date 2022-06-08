The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the WB Civil Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from June 10 to 16, 2022.

“Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following Table is hereby published for information and guidance of candidates. They are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and Populating the relevant details between 10th June, 2022 and 16th June, 2022. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered,” reads the notification.

The WBCS Mains 2021 was conducted in the month of May for a total of 3833 candidates.

Steps to download WBCS Main answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ANSWER KEY OF PAPER III TO PAPER VI OF WBCS (EXE) (MAIN) EXAMINATION.2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday) and the result was announced on February 4.

