The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of On Demand Exam Class 10 and 12 exams for the March 2022 session. Students can check their results online at the official website results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS On Demand exams for Class 10 and 12 were held from March 1 to 31.

Steps to check NIOS ODE results 2022:

Visit official website results.nios.ac.in Click on the ‘Check Result’ link for On Demand Examination Result Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view the result The NIOS result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS On Demand result 2022.