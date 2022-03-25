The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets of the Public Exams (Theory) for April 2022 of Secondary and Higher Secondary classes. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 4 at exam centres in India and overseas for learners registered for the examination. The exams will be held in two sessions: 2.30 to 5.30 PM and 3.00 and 6.00 PM. The exams will conclude on April 30.

The hall tickets can be downloaded using the 12 digit roll number and only if the student has paid exam fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination and the photograph is available with NIOS.

NIOS will declare the results of the public theory exams six weeks after the late date of examinations.

Here’s NIOS date sheet April 2022.

Steps to download NIOS hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website sdmis.nios.ac.in Go to ‘Exam Results’ – ‘Examination’ – ‘Public Exam Hall ticket - Apr-May 2022’ Enter Enrollment Number, select hall ticket type and submit The NIOS theory hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NIOS theory hall ticket 2022.