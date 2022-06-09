Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Eligible candidates can pay the application fee and submit the form till July 6 and 9, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Joint Director, 1 for Numismatic Officer, 2 for Medical Officer (Allopath), 9 for Inspector, and 1 for Professor cum Principal in college of Nursing.

Candidates can check check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. For the Handicapped candidates, the fee of Rs 25 is applicable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER ADVT.NO. 01/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT” Click on “Apply” against सीधी भर्ती 01/2022-2023 , 09/06/2022 Register and proceed with application process Pay fee, submit the form and take a print for future reference

