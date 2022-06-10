Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) exam 2022. Candidates can check the timetable at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the RSMSSB JE Agri Exam 2022 will be held on September 10 in two shifts each day. The Commission will release a separate notice regarding the admit card.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE at the Agriculture department. Online application is underway at the official website till July 6.

Here’s RSMSSB JE exam timetable 2022 notice.